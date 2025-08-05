Steelers sign DB Daryl Porter Jr.

The Steelers signed the son of one of their former draft choices on Tuesday.

The team announced the addition of defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. to the roster. They waived tight end Kevin Foelsch in a corresponding move.

Porter signed with the Bills after going undrafted out of Miami this year. He was waived by the Bills ahead of training camp, however, and will now try to do something that his father wasn’t able to do.

The Steelers drafted safety Daryl Porter Sr. in the sixth round in 1997, but he never appeared in a regular season game for the team. He did go on to play 55 games for the Lions, Bills, and Titans.