Steelers sign DB Zyon Gilbert, WR T.J. Luther

Pittsburgh has added a pair of players on Wednesday.

The Steelers announced they’ve signed defensive back Zyon Gilbert and receiver T.J. Luther.

Gilbert, 25, has appeared in three games with one start. All three appearances came in 2022 when Gilbert was playing for the Giants. He recorded 14 total tackles with one sack. Gilbert also spent time with the Packers practice squad last season and was with Green Bay through the offseason program. He was waived in late July.

Luther, 24, spent time with the Jets and Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2023. He did not appear in a regular-season game. He stayed with New England on a futures deal for the 2024 offseason program but was waived in early June.

The Steelers will host the Bills on Saturday for the second week of preseason play.