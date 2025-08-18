Steelers sign LS Jake McQuaide, OT Julian Pearl

The Steelers announced a number of roster moves on Monday.

In addition to the previously reported signing of cornerback Kam Alexander, the team announced that they have signed long snapper Jake McQuaide and offensive tackle Julian Pearl. Defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, wide receiver Roc Taylor, and linebacker Devin Harper were dropped from the roster in corresponding moves.

McQuaide played for the Vikings and Dolphins last season. He spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Rams and has also played for the Cowboys and Lions.

Christian Kuntz was already on the Steelers’ roster at long snapper, but he is expected to miss time after an injury in the team’s game against the Buccaneers.

Pearl has spent time with the Ravens, Vikings, and Browns since going undrafted in 2024.