Steelers sign QB Skylar Thompson

The Steelers have some big decisions to make at quarterback for 2025. On Tuesday, they made one that will be far less consequential than others.

Skylar Thompson signed a futures contract with the team. His agency announced the move this afternoon.

It makes him part of the 90-man offseason roster. Which is more than what the current quarterbacks on the rosters will be, unless they re-sign. Each one — Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen — will become a free agent in March.

Last year, the Steelers moved on from Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph, hitting the full reset button at the most important position on the team.

Time will tell whether the Steelers clean house again, or whether one or more will stick around after his first season in Pittsburgh.

Thompson, 27, was a seventh-round pick of the Dolphins in 2022. He has 10 regular-season appearances, three regular-season starts, and one playoff start, from 2022 at Buffalo.