Steelers sign RB Xazavian Valladay, CB Nevelle Clarke

The Steelers made changes to their offensive and defensive backfields on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of running back Xazavian Valladay and cornerback Nevelle Clarke. Running back John Lovett was waived to round out the day’s moves.

Valladay was cut by the Texans a couple of days ago. He ran four times for eight yards against the Patriots in last week’s preseason opener and scored 18 touchdowns for Arizona State during the 2022 season.

Clarke signed with the Vikings after going undrafted in 2020 and has played in the XFL and USFL since getting cut in Minnesota.

Lovett signed with the Steelers earlier this month. He did not play in their first preseason game.