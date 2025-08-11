Steelers sign TE Kevin Foelsch, DB Mikey Victor

The Steelers announced a handful of roster moves on Monday.

They have signed tight end Kevin Foelsch and defensive back Mikey Victor to their 90-man roster. Defensive back Cameron McCutcheon and tight end D.J. Thomas-Jones were waived with injury designations in corresponding moves.

Foelsch spent time with the Steelers earlier in training camp. He also spent time with the Chiefs this offseason and has had stints with the Panthers, Jets, and Eagles without seeing any regular season action.

Victor signed with the Patriots after going undrafted out of Alabama State in 2024. He has not made any regular season appearances either.