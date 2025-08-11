 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should've avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Steelers sign TE Kevin Foelsch, DB Mikey Victor

  
Published August 11, 2025 02:28 PM

The Steelers announced a handful of roster moves on Monday.

They have signed tight end Kevin Foelsch and defensive back Mikey Victor to their 90-man roster. Defensive back Cameron McCutcheon and tight end D.J. Thomas-Jones were waived with injury designations in corresponding moves.

Foelsch spent time with the Steelers earlier in training camp. He also spent time with the Chiefs this offseason and has had stints with the Panthers, Jets, and Eagles without seeing any regular season action.

Victor signed with the Patriots after going undrafted out of Alabama State in 2024. He has not made any regular season appearances either.