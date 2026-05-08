Steelers sign three draft picks

The Steelers signed three draft picks on Friday.

They announced that fourth-round wide receiver Kaden Wetjen, sixth-round offensive tackle Gabriel Rubio and seventh-round safety Robert Spears-Jennings.

They are the first of the team’s 10 draft picks to sign, leaving first-round offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, second-round wide receiver Germie Bernard, third-round quarterback Drew Allar, third-round cornerback Daylen Everette, third-round offensive tackle Gennings Dunker, fifth-round tight end Riley Nowakowski and seventh-round running back Eli Heidenreich unsigned.

Wetjen, who played at Iowa, was selected with the 121st overall pick.

He started seven of the 40 games he appeared in for Iowa and made 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown over three seasons.

Wetjen was drafted for his special teams ability. He had 954 punt return yards for a 17.7-yard average, with four touchdowns. He also returned 56 kickoffs for 1,538 yards, a 27.5-yard average, and two touchdowns.

Rubio, who played at Notre Dame, was selected with the 210th overall pick.

He appeared in six games in 2025, starting five, but missed the final six due to injury. Rubio played 39 career games for the Fighting Irish, starting eight. He recorded 66 tackles, 27 of them solo stops.

Spears-Jennings, who played at Oklahoma, was selected with the 224th overall pick.

He played all 13 games in 2025, starting the final 12.

Spears-Jennings finished his college career with 178 tackles, including 101 solo stops, with eight tackles for loss and two interceptions in 47 games.