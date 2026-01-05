Steelers TD ties score at 10-10 in third quarter, Kyle Hamilton heads to locker room on a cart

The Steelers have tied the game that will determine the AFC North winner with a long drive to start the second half.

Connor Heyward took in a 1-yard touchdown on a tush push-style sneak, with his brother Cameron Heyward coming onto the game to help score him into the end zone.

That run came immediately after the Steelers converted fourth-and-1 with the same play from Baltimore’s 2-yard line.

It capped a 12-play, 67-yard drive that took 6:37 off the clock.

But notably, the Ravens have an injury issue in their secondary.

Safeties Kyle Hamilton and Alohi Gilman collided early in the second half of Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers while defending a short pass to Calvin Austin. The two shared a friendly fire helmet-to-helmet hit.

Hamilton was down longer than Gilman, though both were able to walk off the field before. Gilman was first in the sideline medical tent, according to multiple reporters on the scene. Hamilton went into the tent second.

The team announced both Hamilton and Gilman are being evaluated for a concussion. But while Gilman was cleared and re-entered the game, Hamilton was shown on the NBC broadcast being taken back to the locker room on a cart.

If the game ends in a tie, the Steelers will win the division.