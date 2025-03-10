Steelers tender RFA Jaylen Warren at second-round level

The Steelers have taken a step to ensure running back Jaylen Warren will be back with the club in 2025.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Pittsburgh has placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Warren.

That means if any team would like to sign Warren, it would owe Pittsburgh a second-round pick.

Few restricted free agents with a second-round tender have ever been signed on the open market. The much more likely outcome is that Warren will earn $5.346 million on a one-year contract with the Steelers in 2025.

Warren, 26, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022 with the Steelers. he tallied over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2023 with four total touchdowns. He then recorded 511 yards on 120 carries with 38 catches for 310 yards in 2024.

Additionally, Warren averaged 25.2 yards on nine kick returns last season.