 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers to acquire DK Metcalf, sign him to four-year extension

  
Published March 9, 2025 07:58 PM

The Seahawks are set to make a pair of major trades when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to trade wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Steelers. Friday brought word that they are trading quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders and they’ve also released wide receiver Tyler Lockett, so the 2025 Seahawks are going to look very different on offense than they did for the last few seasons.

The Steelers haven’t settled on a quarterback yet and Metcalf’s arrival will guarantee that their offense looks significantly different as well. Metcalf is set to be in Pittsburgh for a while as Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Steelers will sign him to a four-year, $132 million extension that is the biggest contract in franchise history. Metcalf has one year at $18 million left on his current deal.

Pittsburgh will send a 2025 second-round pick to Seattle and the teams will also swap late-round draft picks.

The quarterback question will now be the central one for the Steelers to answer this week. Metcalf’s former Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson closed out last season as the starter in Pittsburgh, but reports have indicated that they are likelier to bring back Justin Fields.