Steelers to acquire DK Metcalf, sign him to four-year extension

The Seahawks are set to make a pair of major trades when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to trade wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Steelers. Friday brought word that they are trading quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders and they’ve also released wide receiver Tyler Lockett, so the 2025 Seahawks are going to look very different on offense than they did for the last few seasons.

The Steelers haven’t settled on a quarterback yet and Metcalf’s arrival will guarantee that their offense looks significantly different as well. Metcalf is set to be in Pittsburgh for a while as Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Steelers will sign him to a four-year, $132 million extension that is the biggest contract in franchise history. Metcalf has one year at $18 million left on his current deal.

Pittsburgh will send a 2025 second-round pick to Seattle and the teams will also swap late-round draft picks.

The quarterback question will now be the central one for the Steelers to answer this week. Metcalf’s former Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson closed out last season as the starter in Pittsburgh, but reports have indicated that they are likelier to bring back Justin Fields.