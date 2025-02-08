 Skip navigation
Steelers to hire Gerald Alexander as defensive backs coach

  
Published February 8, 2025 11:07 AM

The Steelers are bringing in a new defensive backs coach.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that they will hire Gerald Alexander to fill that role on head coach Mike Tomlin’s staff. It’s a return to Pittsburgh for Alexander, who was an assistant defensive backs coach for the team in 2022 and 2023.

Alexander spent last season as the safeties coach on Antonio Pierce’s staff with the Raiders. He’s also coached for the Dolphins and at several colleges since ending his playing days in 2011.

Grady Brown was the secondary coach for the Steelers for the last three years and there’s no word on his plans for the 2025 season.