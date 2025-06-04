Steelers to hold first training camp practice on July 24

We still don’t know if quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be joining the Steelers for training camp, but we do know when the team will be getting going this summer.

Players will report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on July 23 and the first practice session will come on July 24. The first padded practice is set for July 29.

Fifteen practices will be open to the public, including both of those sessions. On Friday, August 1, the Steelers will hold an open nighttime practice at Latrobe Stadium.

The Steelers also announced that they’ll be holding a joint practice with the Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on August 14, but that workout will not be open to the public.