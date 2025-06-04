 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250604.jpg
Coaches who need more than just trip to playoffs
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250604.jpg
Parsons confirms he will attend minicamp
nbc_pft_jonnusmith_250604.jpg
PIT, MIA reportedly renew trade talks for Smith

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250604.jpg
Coaches who need more than just trip to playoffs
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250604.jpg
Parsons confirms he will attend minicamp
nbc_pft_jonnusmith_250604.jpg
PIT, MIA reportedly renew trade talks for Smith

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers to hold first training camp practice on July 24

  
Published June 4, 2025 10:14 AM

We still don’t know if quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be joining the Steelers for training camp, but we do know when the team will be getting going this summer.

Players will report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on July 23 and the first practice session will come on July 24. The first padded practice is set for July 29.

Fifteen practices will be open to the public, including both of those sessions. On Friday, August 1, the Steelers will hold an open nighttime practice at Latrobe Stadium.

The Steelers also announced that they’ll be holding a joint practice with the Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on August 14, but that workout will not be open to the public.