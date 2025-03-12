 Skip navigation
Steelers to sign RB Kenneth Gainwell to one-year deal

  
Published March 11, 2025 09:23 PM

The Steelers are finalizing a one-year deal with running back Kenneth Gainwell, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Pittsburgh lost running back Najee Harris to the Chargers in free agency, leaving Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson and now Gainwell to take over the backfield duties.

Gainwell, who turns 26 later this week, leaves the Eagles after four seasons and a Super Bowl victory. Philadelphia made him a fifth-round pick in 2021.

He has appeared in 66 games with four starts, seeing action on 1,372 offensive snaps and 250 on special teams. He had 1,906 total yards and 13 touchdowns for the Eagles.

In 2024, Gainwell played 301 offensive snaps and 114 on special teams in 17 games. He had 91 touches for 406 yards and a touchdown in the regular season and added 16 touches for 68 yards in the postseason.

Gainwell is 103rd on PFT’s top free agents list.