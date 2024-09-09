Steelers to sign S Terrell Edmunds off of Jaguars practice squad

The Steelers are bringing back one of their former first-round picks.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Pittsburgh is signing safety Terrell Edmunds off of Jacksonville’s practice squad.

Edmunds, 27, was Pittsburgh’s No. 28 overall pick of the 2018 draft. He played five seasons for the Steelers, appearing in 79 games with 75 starts. He recorded 26 passes defensed with five interceptions for the club.

The safety split last year between Philadelphia and Tennessee before signing with Jacksonville in May. While he did not make the initial 53-man roster, Edmunds signed with the Jaguars’ practice squad and was elevated for Sunday’s game. He was on the field for six defensive snaps.

Now Edmunds will head back to a familiar environment in Western Pennsylvania.

The Steelers will be on the road to face the Broncos in Week 2.