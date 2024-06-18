 Skip navigation
Steelers to waive Denzel Mims

  
Published June 18, 2024 02:29 PM

The Steelers are moving on from one of their receivers.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Pittsburgh is waiving Denzel Mims.

A Jets second-round pick in 2020, Mims was traded to the Lions in July of last year. He was waived midway through August with an injury designation and signed with Pittsburgh’s practice squad in October.

Mims did not appear in a regular-season game for the Steelers and signed a futures deal with the club in January.

In 30 career games with 15 starts, Mims has recorded 42 catches for 676 yards.