nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Steelers to waive TE Rodney Williams

  
Published November 5, 2024 03:59 PM

Having acquired two players on trade deadline day, the Steelers have let go of a tight end.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Pittsburgh is waiving tight end Rodney Williams.

Williams, 26, joined the Steelers in 2022. He has appeared in 19 games for the club, mainly playing on special teams. He’s played six games for Pittsburgh this season, playing five offensive snaps and 105 special teams snaps. He has seven total tackles but no catches.

The Steelers brought in receiver Mike Williams and linebacker Preston Smith via trade on Tuesday.