Steelers to waive TE Rodney Williams

Having acquired two players on trade deadline day, the Steelers have let go of a tight end.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Pittsburgh is waiving tight end Rodney Williams.

Williams, 26, joined the Steelers in 2022. He has appeared in 19 games for the club, mainly playing on special teams. He’s played six games for Pittsburgh this season, playing five offensive snaps and 105 special teams snaps. He has seven total tackles but no catches.

The Steelers brought in receiver Mike Williams and linebacker Preston Smith via trade on Tuesday.