Steelers up 3-0 after forcing Derrick Henry fumble

  
Published November 17, 2024 01:14 PM

Ravens running back Derrick Henry’s Sunday got off on the wrong foot.

Henry was stripped of the ball on the second offensive play of the game and the Steelers were able to fall on the ball. Chris Boswell hit a 32-yard field goal eight plays later and the Steelers are out to a 3-0 lead on their home field.

Edge rusher Nick Herbig knocked the ball out of Henry’s grasp and safety DeShon Elliott recovered it.

Running back Najee Harris had two carries for 15 yards and wide receiver George Pickens had a couple of catches, but the drive ultimately stalled in the red zone.