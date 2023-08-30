Steelers waive Braden Mann

The Steelers are down to one punter on their 53-man roster.

The team made the unusual decision to hold onto two punters through Tuesday’s cuts, but they announced on Wednesday that they have waived Braden Mann. Pressley Harvin remains on the roster.

Mann was a Jets sixth-round pick in 2020 and he was claimed off of waivers by the Steelers this offseason. He had a net average of 39.3 yards per punt in his 43 appearances with the Jets over the last three seasons.

The Steelers did not announce any additions to the roster, but they are expected to sign veteran cornerback Desmond King.