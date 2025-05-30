Steelers waive DE Blake Mangelson

The Steelers announced a change to their roster on Friday afternoon.

They have waived defensive end Blake Mangelson. Mangelson signed with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Mangelson had 82 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 41 games at BYU.

The Steelers still have defensive ends Cam Heyward, first-round pick Derrick Harmon, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Daniel Ekuale, Dean Lowry, DeMarvin Leal, Esezi Otomewo, and Jacob Slade on the roster.

There was no corresponding addition to the roster, so the Steelers have an open spot available as they head into the weekend and some will wonder if that spot could be ticketed for a quarterback who has yet to share his intentions for the 2025 season.