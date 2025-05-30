 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers waive DE Blake Mangelson

  
Published May 30, 2025 05:04 PM

The Steelers announced a change to their roster on Friday afternoon.

They have waived defensive end Blake Mangelson. Mangelson signed with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Mangelson had 82 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 41 games at BYU.

The Steelers still have defensive ends Cam Heyward, first-round pick Derrick Harmon, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Daniel Ekuale, Dean Lowry, DeMarvin Leal, Esezi Otomewo, and Jacob Slade on the roster.

There was no corresponding addition to the roster, so the Steelers have an open spot available as they head into the weekend and some will wonder if that spot could be ticketed for a quarterback who has yet to share his intentions for the 2025 season.