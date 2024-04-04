Steelers waive RB Alfonzo Graham

The Steelers sliced a player off their roster on Thursday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that they have waived running back Alfonzo Graham off of their 90-man roster.

Graham signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Morgan State last year. He tore his labrum early in training camp, however, and missed the entire season while on injured reserve.

The move leaves the Steelers with four running backs on their depth chart. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren return after serving as the team’s top two backs last season and they added Cordarrelle Patterson to the mix as a free agent last month. Aaron Shampklin, who signed a future contract in January, rounds out the group.