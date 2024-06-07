 Skip navigation
Steelers will report to training camp on July 24

  
Published June 7, 2024 10:51 AM

The Steelers have released their schedule for this summer’s training camp.

Players will report to camp on Wednesday, July 24 with the first practice scheduled for the next day. The team will be holding camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania for the 57th time.

That opening practice will not be in pads, but the Steelers will don them for the first time this year on July 30.

Both of those practices will be open to the public. Fans will be able to attend 16 practices in all, including a Friday night practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium that gets underway at 7 p.m. on August 2.