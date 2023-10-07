Stefon Diggs fined $13,659 for beer-spraying touchdown celebration

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs celebrated three touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, but one of them ran afoul of the league office.

After a touchdown catch in the second quarter, Diggs went to the stands and grabbed a couple of beers from fans seated near the field. He smashed them together, which sprayed beer over Diggs, other Bills players and those fans.

Diggs joked about owing fans for the beer after the game, but it turned out to be an even more expensive choice. The league announced on Saturday that Diggs has been fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct as a result of the move.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver picked up a pair of $13,659 fines for the same reason while defensive lineman DaQuan Jones was fined $16,391 for a hit on Tua Tagovailoa.