Stefon Diggs is on a free agent visit in New England

Several veteran wide receivers remain free agents a week into free agency.

One of those, Stefon Diggs, is coming off a knee injury that cut short his 2024 season.

Diggs is in Foxboro visiting with the Patriots, Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Patriots have been in search of a top option at the position as they currently have Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas and Ja’Lynn Polk atop their depth chart.

Diggs, 31, spent last season with the Texans after a trade from the Bills. He played eight games before a torn ACL, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

The timing injury puts his availability for the start of the season in doubt.

Diggs ranks 46th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list. Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen also are on the list and remain free agents.

Diggs went to the Vikings in the fifth round in 2015, and he spent five years in Minnesota followed by four years in Buffalo after a trade. The Bills then traded him to Houston. For the first time, he is a free agent.

He is a four-time Pro Bowler, and he made All-Pro in 2020.