Stefon Diggs makes quick exit from Bills locker room after playoff loss

  
Published January 22, 2023 03:25 PM
January 22, 2023 07:40 PM
Head coach Sean McDermott speaks to the media following the Buffalo Bills' Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Two years ago, after the Bills lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs lingered on the field for a long time . Today, after the team’s second straight loss in the divisional round, Diggs made a quick exit.

Via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com, Diggs left the locker room at Highmark Stadium before some of the team’s coaches had arrive from the tunnel area. Running back Duke Johnson stopped Diggs before he left the building and brought Diggs back to the locker room.

Via Buscaglia, Diggs left for good “a few minutes later.”

Diggs is an intense competitor who has a habit, when things don’t go his team’s way, of reacting accordingly. Only two seasons after becoming the toast of the town by catching the pass that became the Minneapolis Miracle, Diggs wanted out of Minnesota.

It’s way too early to wonder whether he’s ready for yet another change of scenery. But his history puts it on the radar screen next year or the year after, especially if the Bills don’t some more complementary pieces for an offense that has the potential to be much better than it is, but that doesn’t have any stars beyond Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen.