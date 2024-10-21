 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stefon Diggs on pregame scuffle with Jaire Alexander: I’m never the bigger person

  
Published October 20, 2024 08:51 PM

Texans receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander have a history, which continued pregame when they had a heated scuffle.

Alexander didn’t talk after the game, but Diggs had plenty to say.

Diggs said he was walking to the locker room 20 minutes before kickoff when Alexander began “chirping.” The two players had a heated exchange before more Packers joined in and pushing and shoving ensued.

“I don’t give a fuck if I’m by myself or with a million. I’m never the bigger person. I ain’t letting shit go,” Diggs said postgame, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “They picked it up or whatever. But I ain’t with the football tough guy shit.”

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans wasn’t happy with Diggs’ involvement in the pregame antics, saying, “We can’t be about chirping.”

“Things like that happen,” Ryans said. “Those guys have a history. They’ve been going at it before. We don’t want to encourage that. We just want to go play ball the right way and make sure it’s settled on the field.”

The Texans had 55 net passing yards, with C.J. Stroud throwing for a career-low 86 yards. Diggs had five catches for 23 yards, and Next Gen Stats, shows that Alexander matched up on Diggs only six times with no targets for Diggs on those six plays.

Alexander and Diggs first had a pregame disagreement in Week 8 of 2022 when both players ran out of the tunnel at the same time when Diggs was with the Bills. Alexander called Diggs a “little boy” after that game.