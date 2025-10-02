Stefon Diggs on return to Buffalo: It’s obviously going to be hard and emotional

Stefon Diggs played — and beat — the Bills last season when he was with the Texans.

But that game was played in Houston. On Sunday, Diggs will make his first return trip to Highmark Stadium, as New England takes on Buffalo in Western New York.

Diggs is coming off his first 100-yard game since Week 6 of the 2023 season as the Patriots face their division rival this week.

“To me, obviously, it’s a little sentimental. I spent a lot of time there,” Diggs said, via Khari A Thompson of Boston.com. “I’m real familiar with the staff, familiar with the guys there. The guys that I’ve maintained a relationship with, I’m looking forward to seeing them play. It’s going to be a little bit emotional.

“I try to keep the main thing the main thing, but it’s my first time back there. It’s going to be a hell of an atmosphere. I was a part of that for a long time. I played there before I got there. So, I’m excited.”

Diggs spent four seasons with Buffalo and was a Pro Bowler for each of them. He was also a first-team All-Pro in 2020 when he led the league with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards.

But Diggs and the Bills were never able to break through the postseason ceiling and make it to the Super Bowl. He was traded to Houston in the 2024 offseason.

“It’s the nature of the business, I guess. Obviously, it was hard for me,” Diggs said. “It was a difficult time, I spent a lot of time there, built a lot of friendships. It’s obviously going to be hard and emotional, so for me, I look forward to going back and seeing those guys.

“It’s just the nature of the business, I’m not in control of nothing. I get open and catch the ball. But, like, the internal stuff, obviously I miss those guys over there. You spend a lot of time with people, and it becomes more personal than just professional, so when I say it’s the nature of the business, that’s just how it goes.”

Diggs added that while he’s going to be excited, he doesn’t want to “get too overzealous.”

“It’s another game, but it’s a division game, more importantly,” Diggs said. “All the things outside of that, me being there before, obviously, people are going to make that a huge thing, and it is a huge thing for me. I’ve got a lot of respect and a lot of love for that city, that fanbase, and even the players.

“We still tab jabs at each other and support each other, but it’s just going to be so nice to see those guys,” Diggs added. “I try to be professional, but obviously, I still hold them near and dear to my heart. Football means a lot to me, and the guys that I spent a lot of time with over there, I’m going to give them a big hug.”

Diggs caught 445 passes for 5,372 yards with 37 touchdowns in 66 regular-season games for Buffalo, plus 47 receptions for 600 yards with two TDs in nine postseason games.

So far in 2025, Diggs has 19 receptions for 213 yards for New England.