Stefon Diggs on returning to Minnesota: I was a little emotional before the game

Stefon Diggs’ return to Minnesota did not go as planned for the veteran receiver, as the Vikings blew out the Texans 34-7 on Sunday.

But after the game, Diggs still had some positive things to say about the place where he spent the first five seasons of his career.

“I was a little emotional before the game,” Diggs said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC Houston. “I didn’t really feel it during the week. Being in the stadium kind of changed my emotions a little bit. There’s a lot of love here. I’m forever thankful. I shared some special memories here. I’m forever thankful. It hit me pregame a little in a good place.”

Diggs was Houston’s most productive receiver on the day, catching 10 passes for 94 yards. He also threw a 13-yard pass. But the Texans’ offense could not get in a rhythm against Minnesota’s defense.

Diggs said that while he obviously wasn’t happy with the loss, there were some mixed emotions being back in U.S. Bank Stadium and facing his former team.

“It’s kind of weird to be happy for the guys that you see,” Diggs said. “Obviously, you want them to be successful. It’s kind of like a weird spot. Happy for those guys, happy to see those familiar faces, but we didn’t play well enough today. It’s a little bit of a roller coaster, but it was smiles for the guys that I did see and I support from afar.”

Diggs, who caught 365 passes for 4,623 yards with 30 touchdowns in 70 games for Minnesota and was on the receiving end of the “Minneapolis Miracle,” added that he’s grateful for his time with the Vikings.

“Being a young guy, they took a real chance for me,” Diggs said. “So, I’m forever thankful for that. I had a great time there. ‘Minnesota Nice’ is always the thing I always think of. They took a chance on me, drafting me. I had to have the time there. The people were amazing.”