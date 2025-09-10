 Skip navigation
Stefon Diggs “thankful to be back” after playing first game in 2025

  
Published September 10, 2025 01:54 PM

Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs was able to play Week 1 after tearing his ACL midway through last season.

He finished the season-opening loss to the Raiders with six catches on seven targets for 57 yards, playing 48 percent of New England’s offensive snaps.

Diggs told reporters on Wednesday that his knee responded well to his first game action of the season.

Felt good,” Diggs said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I actually missed the contact portion of it, as far as getting hit a little bit. I look forward to getting back out there.”

“I had these moments where I was like, damn, I missed this so much, and I’m so thankful to be back around what I love to do,” Diggs added, via Zack Cox of the Boston Herald. “For me, I had that moment. But at the same time, I was losing, so it was, like, bittersweet.”

In Week 2, Diggs will go against a Dolphins team he’s played well against in the past. Having played in the AFC East for years with the Buffalo, he’s caught 53 passes for 719 yards with seven touchdowns in nine career games against Miami.