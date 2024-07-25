Stephen Jones: Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb both want to be highest-paid non-quarterback

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and edge rusher Micah Parsons made different choices when it came to reporting to training camp this week, but Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said at a Thursday press conference that they have their eyes on the same prize.

Both Lamb and Parsons are looking for contract extensions and Jones said that the two players are both trying to set a new high-water mark with the salaries they receive in those deals.

“Both of them, rightfully so, believe they should be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league,” Jones said. “Totally respect that. So very difficult situations that we’re trying to work through with them.”

Jones called it a “unique” situation, particularly because they also have quarterback Dak Prescott in the final year of his contract. That adds to the difficulty in striking deals with the two players, although Jones said “these things just take time” and that he’s confident that the team can find a way to get everything done. He also noted the presence of fifth-year options and franchise tags, so there’s still a lot to play out on the contract front in Dallas.