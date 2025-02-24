Stephen Jones: One of our goals is to draft a quarterback

The Cowboys will have Dak Prescott back for the 2025 season, but the rest of their quarterback room is set for some changes.

Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are both set to become free agents and it does not sound like the team is planning for either one of them to return. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team thinks highly of Rush, but they “just don’t know what he’s going to cost” and “unfortunately we do have to go cheap” at backup quarterback because of their other commitments.

Jones said Lance is “probably going to be looking for something different” after two years as the third-stringer in Dallas and that has the Cowboys looking to April’s draft as a place to add someone behind Prescott.

“You know, I think one of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft,” Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t know where that’s going to be. That’s why we gave a [fourth-round pick] for Trey. It seems like all the quarterbacks, even guys we have in the fourth round, go in the first. They always go so much higher than what you think.”

The Cowboys will get a chance to scout quarterbacks at this week’s Combine, but it will be a while before we learn if they’re able to secure the one they want in Green Bay in April.