Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
van Gisbergen feeling 'buzz' ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
van Gisbergen feeling 'buzz' ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Stephon Gilmore will wear No. 21 for Cowboys

  
Published March 28, 2023 06:15 AM
March 24, 2023 08:50 AM
According to PFT, Ezekiel Elliott wants to play for the Eagles, Bengals or Jets, but Mike Florio and Peter King map out the likelihood of those teams being interested and making a deal he’d be pleased with.

The Cowboys didn’t wait long to give out the No. 21 jersey worn by Ezekiel Elliott the last seven seasons.

New Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore will wear No. 21, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Gilmore has never worn No. 21 before. He wore No. 27 as a rookie with the Bills and then switched to No. 24 in his second season and wore it for four years with the Bills and four more years with the Patriots. He wore No. 9 with the Panthers in 2021 and No. 5 with the Colts in 2022.

The Cowboys are still leaving the door open for Elliott’s return, which could make things a little awkward with his number now going to someone else. But Elliott has already said he wants to wear No. 15 this season , as he did at Ohio State. Third-string quarterback Will Grier currently has No. 15 on the Cowboys, so Elliott would have to buy No. 15 from Grier if he were to return to Dallas and wear his Ohio State jersey number.

The Cowboys have also given wide receiver Brandin Cooks No. 3, running back Ronald Jones No. 32 and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga No. 71.