Sterling Shepard, Jamison Crowder set to practice for Giants

  
Published July 30, 2023 09:45 AM

The Giants will have a pair of wide receivers on the practice field for the first time this summer on Sunday.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Sterling Shepard and Jamison Crowder are being activated. Shepard is on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his ACL early last season and Crowder was on the non-football injury list.

Shepard tore his Achilles in 2021, so he has played just 10 games over the last two seasons. He signed a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason.

Crowder played four games for the Bills last season before going on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He spent the previous three seasons with the Jets, so signing with the Giants offered a chance to return to MetLife Stadium.