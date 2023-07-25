Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson land on Giants PUP list

A pair of Giants wide receivers will be opening training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The team announced on Tuesday that Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson have both landed on the list. Both players tore their ACLs last season.

Another wideout is on the non-football injury list. Jamison Crowder is coming off of a fractured ankle.

Cornerback Aaron Robinson, defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, guard Marcus McKethan, and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson are also on the PUP list. All seven players can be activated at any point during training camp.

The Giants rounded out the day’s moves by placing defensive tackle Vernon Butler on the did not report list and waiving cornerback Leonard Johnson with an injury designation.