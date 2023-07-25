 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: JUL 21 Pirates at Angels
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox reinstate 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list
NCAA Football: Duke's Mayo Bowl-Maryland at North Carolina State
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_smith_devanteadams_230725.jpg
Raiders’ WR Adams in a race against time
nbc_smith_giannis_230725.jpg
Fader’s Giannis book came from his family’s story
nbc_smith_scoothenderson_230725.jpg
Fader, Henderson bond over shared love for books

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: JUL 21 Pirates at Angels
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox reinstate 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list
NCAA Football: Duke's Mayo Bowl-Maryland at North Carolina State
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_smith_devanteadams_230725.jpg
Raiders’ WR Adams in a race against time
nbc_smith_giannis_230725.jpg
Fader’s Giannis book came from his family’s story
nbc_smith_scoothenderson_230725.jpg
Fader, Henderson bond over shared love for books

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson land on Giants PUP list

  
Published July 25, 2023 04:10 PM

A pair of Giants wide receivers will be opening training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The team announced on Tuesday that Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson have both landed on the list. Both players tore their ACLs last season.

Another wideout is on the non-football injury list. Jamison Crowder is coming off of a fractured ankle.

Cornerback Aaron Robinson, defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, guard Marcus McKethan, and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson are also on the PUP list. All seven players can be activated at any point during training camp.

The Giants rounded out the day’s moves by placing defensive tackle Vernon Butler on the did not report list and waiving cornerback Leonard Johnson with an injury designation.