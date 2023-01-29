Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication

Two-time national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett has landed in some legal trouble in Dallas.

Police told WFAA that Bennett was arrested around 6 a.m. on Sunday for public intoxication. Officers responded to calls about a man banging on doors and encountered Bennett, although it’s not clear if he was the one doing the banging. Officers “determined he was intoxicated” and he was taken to a city detention center after being arrested.

Bennett quarterbacked Georgia to the national championship the last two seasons and he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2022. He threw for 4,127 yards and 27 touchdowns during his final collegiate season.

While Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Will Levis are typically ranked as the top quarterbacks in this year’s class, Bennett’s success at Georgia positioned him to be selected later this year.