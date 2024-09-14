Steve Gleason hospitalized as Hurricane Francine hit Louisiana

Steve Gleason is currently recovering in the hospital after undergoing a medical event in the midst of Hurricane Francine hitting Louisiana.

Gleason, whose blocked punt in the team’s first game back in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina was one of the signature plays in Saints franchise history, experienced a high fever and low blood pressure on Wednesday, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Gleason, who has been battling ALS for years, was advised by his doctors to get to the hospital.

Unfortunately, with Hurricane Francine making landfall, there were concerns about whether first responders would be able to get to Gleason and get him to the hospital. However, Gleason’s publicist, Clare Durrett, said they were able to reach him amid the storm and get him to the hospital.

“They immediately stabilized him and transported him to Ochsner [Medical Center in Jefferson, Louisiana],” Durrett said. “He remains there and stable. He’s continuing to be treated and we are hopeful Steve will do what Steve does and warrior through to get home as quickly as possible.”

Gleason played for the Saints from 2000 to 2006. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.