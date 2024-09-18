Steve Gleason released from hospital

Former Saints defensive back Steve Gleason is back home after spending the last six nights in the hospital.

Gleason posted a picture to social media of himself and his family outside their home looking at a full moon. Gleason wrote that he felt “reborn” seeing it after being in the hospital.

Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 and was taken to the hospital while suffering from low blood pressure and a fever. His publicist told Katherine Terrell of ESPN that Gleason’s family was concerned that medical personnel might not be able to get to them due to Hurricane Francine, but they were able to make it to the hospital without a problem.

Gleason played for the Saints from 2000 to 2006 and has become an advocate for ALS awareness since his diagnosis.