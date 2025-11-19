 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steve Tasker among nine senior semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

  
Published November 19, 2025 11:27 AM

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced nine semifinalists for election from the seniors category on Wednesday.

Former Bills special teams ace/wide receiver Steve Tasker is part of the group. Tasker spent 12 of his 13 NFL seasons in Buffalo and made seven Pro Bowls for his work covering kicks and punts for the team.

The group also includes former quarterback Ken Anderson, running back Roger Craig, wide receiver Henry Ellard, defensive end L.C. Greenwood, offensive lineman Joe Jacoby, cornerback Eddie Meador, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, and wide receiver Otis Taylor.

Three finalists will be selected by the seniors blue-ribbon committee later this month. They will advance to join 15 modern era finalists, one coach finalist, and one contributor finalist for election to the Class of 2026.