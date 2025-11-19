Steve Tasker among nine senior semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced nine semifinalists for election from the seniors category on Wednesday.

Former Bills special teams ace/wide receiver Steve Tasker is part of the group. Tasker spent 12 of his 13 NFL seasons in Buffalo and made seven Pro Bowls for his work covering kicks and punts for the team.

The group also includes former quarterback Ken Anderson, running back Roger Craig, wide receiver Henry Ellard, defensive end L.C. Greenwood, offensive lineman Joe Jacoby, cornerback Eddie Meador, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, and wide receiver Otis Taylor.

Three finalists will be selected by the seniors blue-ribbon committee later this month. They will advance to join 15 modern era finalists, one coach finalist, and one contributor finalist for election to the Class of 2026.