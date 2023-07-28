 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_ffhh_recievingleader_230726.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Wide Receiver Markets
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_230722.jpg
Xfinity races to air on CW Network starting in 2025
T.J. Hockenson
2023 Tight End PPR Rankings: Hello, Hockenson

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_cejkapresser_230728.jpg
Cejka ‘fought all day long’ in Senior Open Round 2
nbc_pft_pkobservationsv2_230728.jpg
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks
oly_swm200br_worlds_230728_v2_1920x1080.jpg
Haiyang smashes world record in 200m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_ffhh_recievingleader_230726.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Wide Receiver Markets
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_230722.jpg
Xfinity races to air on CW Network starting in 2025
T.J. Hockenson
2023 Tight End PPR Rankings: Hello, Hockenson

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_cejkapresser_230728.jpg
Cejka ‘fought all day long’ in Senior Open Round 2
nbc_pft_pkobservationsv2_230728.jpg
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks
oly_swm200br_worlds_230728_v2_1920x1080.jpg
Haiyang smashes world record in 200m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steve Wilks: I’ve never been around a group like 49ers defensive line

  
Published July 28, 2023 10:23 AM

As a veteran coach, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has been around plenty of talented players in his career.

But the group San Francisco has assembled lands differently for Wilks, especially those up front in Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, and Drake Jackson.

“Well, I don’t like to compare, that’s the thing with me,” Wilks said in his Thursday press conference. “I think these guys are unique. And when I say I haven’t been around a group like this, that’s what I mean, a group. I mean, we have depth, and it’s not when one guy comes out that you feel like, ‘OK, we’re going to drop off.’ No, not at all.

“So, the depth that we have across the board, inside and out, man, that’s what I’m talking about. Never been around anything like this. So, we’ve done a tremendous job starting with [G.M.] John [Lynch] and [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] building this roster and getting us the guys that we need to play and succeed with. So, I’m excited about that.”

After DeMeco Ryans departed the 49ers to become the Texans head coach, Shanahan turned to Wilks to lead San Francisco’s defense in large part because Wilks has traditionally run a four-man defensive front. That’s what the Niners had been running before, so Shanahan wanted some continuity there.

Even with Bosa holding out from training camp, Wilks should have plenty of talent to work with and mold to help San Francisco remain one of the league’s top defenses in 2023.