Sunday Night Football: Brock Purdy officially active vs. Bills

The 49ers officially will have starting quarterback Brock Purdy for Sunday Night Football as he was not among their inactives.

Purdy missed last Sunday’s loss to the Packers with a right shoulder injury, but after he was a full participant in Friday’s practice, he was expected to return today. The 49ers, though, listed him as questionable.

Joshua Dobbs will serve as the backup, with Brandon Allen as the emergency third quarterback. Allen started last week against the Packers.

The 49ers’ inactives are left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), defensive end Nick Bosa (oblique), defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (concussion), left guard Aaron Banks (concussion), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (knee) and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee).

The Bills’ inactives are tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist), cornerback Kaiir Elam, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, defensive end Javon Solomon, offensive lineman Will Clapp and quarterback Mike White. White will serve as the emergency third quarterback.