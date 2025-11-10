Sunday Night Football: Chargers score TD after Aaron Rodgers pick, lead 12-3 at halftime

Neither the Steelers nor the Chargers were able to generate much offensively for the vast majority of the first half. But an Aaron Rodgers interception late in the second quarter led to Los Angeles taking a 12-3 lead at halftime.

Pittsburgh had second-and-6 from its own 27-yard line when Rodgers overshot receiver DK Metcalf and was picked off by rookie safety RJ Mickens — who returned the ball to the Pittsburgh 38.

It took seven plays to get into the end zone, but quarterback Justin Herbert hit a wide-open Ladd McConkey over the middle for a 15-yard touchdown

Rodgers has looked off for much of the night, sailing some passes and looking indecisive. The quarterback was strip-sacked in the end zone by Khalil Mack, landing on the ball before Mack tackled him for a safety.

Rodgers finished the first half an unimpressive 7-of-14 for 64 yards with an interception.

The Steelers had opened the scoring with Chris Boswell’s 59-yard field goal early in the first quarter. But Boswell missed a 45-yard attempt wide right early in the second period.

In the first half, Pittsburgh had three first downs, 85 total yards, and was 0-of-6 on third down.

The Chargers’ numbers weren’t that much better. They tallied nine first downs, 134 total yards, and were 2-of-8 on third down.

Herbert was 13-of-22 for 91 yards with a touchdown. Running back Kimani Vidal has eight carries for 49 yards.

While he hasn’t shown signs of needing to be taken out of the game, Herbert had his ankle taped on the sideline after taking a couple of hard hits midway through the second quarter. He was laboring on the field for a couple of plays before Cameron Dicker connected on a 32-yard field goal.

Steelers cornerback Darius Slay went down early in the second quarter after making a tackle on a run play. He was able to walk off the field gingerly under his own power before heading to the sideline medical tent for further evaluation. Pittsburgh announced Slay is being evaluated for a concussion in the locker room and is questionable to return.

The Chargers will receive the second-half kickoff.

UPDATE 10:05 p.m. ET: Slay has been downgraded to out with a concussion.