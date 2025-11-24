Sunday Night Football: Chris Godwin officially active for Bucs-Rams

As expected, the Buccaneers will get one of their key offensive weapons back for Sunday night’s game against the Rams.

Receiver Chris Godwin is active for the contest, playing for the first time in over a month sidelined for over a month with a fibula injury.

Godwin was limited in two practices this week but was a full participant on Thursday.

In two games so far in 2025, Godwin has caught six passes for 52 yards.

Tampa Bay’s inactives are guard Ben Bredeson, cornerback Jamel Dean, running back Bucky Irving, cornerback Benjamin Morrison, outside linebacker Haason Reddick, and defensive lineman Elijah Simmons.

For the Rams, receiver Xavier Smith is inactive while in concussion protocol and offensive lineman David Quessenberry is inactive with a groin injury. Quarterback Stetson Bennett, kicker Joshua Karty, running back Jarquez Hunter, safety Chris Smith, and defensive end Desjuan Johnson are also inactive for Los Angeles.