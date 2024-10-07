Sunday Night Football: Cowboys have three red zone trips, lead only 6-3 at halftime

The Cowboys had five drives in the first half. They got to Pittsburgh territory on four of them, ending drives at the 36, 11, 15 and 15.

Despite three red zone trips, the Cowboys lead only 6-3 at halftime.

Dak Prescott committed two turnovers, fumbling on a strip-sack by T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig and having Donte Jackson intercept him in the end zone. Jackson’s pick came with 52 seconds left in the half on a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb as Prescott and his favorite receiver weren’t on the same page.

The Cowboys got field goals of 55 and 33 yards from Brandon Aubrey for their only points.

Prescott finished the half 15-of-20 for 188 yards, with Lamb catching four passes for 53 yards. Jalen Tolbert had a 48-yard reception, giving him two receptions for 52 yards.

The Cowboys have rushed for only 23 yards.

The Steelers have only 89 total yards, with 52 coming on the opening drive that ended with a 41-yard Chris Boswell field goal.

Justin Fields is 4-for-9 for 35 yards, and he has run for 20 yards on four carries. Najee Harris has eight carries for 27 yards and one catch for 15 yards.