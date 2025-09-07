 Skip navigation
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Belichick banning Patriots scouts 'petty'
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Sunday Night Football: Curtis Samuel, Keaton Mitchell among inactives for Bills-Ravens

  
Published September 7, 2025 07:05 PM

The Bills have decided to make one of their offensive contributors from 2024 a healthy scratch to start the 2025 season.

Receiver Curtis Samuel is inactive for Buffalo for the Week 1 matchup against Baltimore.

Samuel, 29, appeared in 14 games with two starts for the Bills last season and had a pair of touchdown catches in three postseason games.

Buffalo’s active receivers are Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Khalil Shakir, Tyrell Shavers, and Elijah Moore.

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White, who was doubtful, is also inactive with his groin injury.

Jordan Hancock, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Chase Lundt, and Landon Jackson round out Buffalo’s inactives.

For Baltimore, tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) are inactive after previously being ruled out.

Keaton Mitchell, Reuben Lowery, Carson Vinson, and David Ojabo are also inactive for the Ravens.