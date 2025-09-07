Sunday Night Football: Curtis Samuel, Keaton Mitchell among inactives for Bills-Ravens

The Bills have decided to make one of their offensive contributors from 2024 a healthy scratch to start the 2025 season.

Receiver Curtis Samuel is inactive for Buffalo for the Week 1 matchup against Baltimore.

Samuel, 29, appeared in 14 games with two starts for the Bills last season and had a pair of touchdown catches in three postseason games.

Buffalo’s active receivers are Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Khalil Shakir, Tyrell Shavers, and Elijah Moore.

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White, who was doubtful, is also inactive with his groin injury.

Jordan Hancock, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Chase Lundt, and Landon Jackson round out Buffalo’s inactives.

For Baltimore, tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) are inactive after previously being ruled out.

Keaton Mitchell, Reuben Lowery, Carson Vinson, and David Ojabo are also inactive for the Ravens.