Sunday Night Football: Jahmyr Gibbs TD gives Lions 10-3 halftime lead

The Lions and Rams have gone back and forth on offense, but a Detroit touchdown late in the second quarter has the home team ahead 10-3 at halftime on Sunday Night Football.

After Los Angeles did not convert on fourth-and-4 from the Lions’ 23, the Lions got their first touchdown drive started with the speedy Jameson Williams, as he caught a 37-yard pass over the middle to put the Lions in Rams territory. While quarterback Jared Goff missed Williams deep down the middle of the field on the next play, running back Jahmyr Gibbs caught a screen pass for a 14-yard gain to the L.A. 27.

Williams briefly left the contest after going down at the end of a 13-yard end around, but was back in the game a couple of plays later. And Gibbs scored the game’s first touchdown with a 1-yard run, twisting himself over the goal line for the score with 1:57 left in the second quarter.

The Rams had a chance to get points on a two-minute drive, but quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a poor interception to safety Kerby Joseph over the middle of the field on second-and-goal from the 8-yard line.

It was the second time the Rams advanced deep into Detroit territory without getting points in the first half.

Los Angeles has multiple injury concerns on offense, headlined by Puka Nacua. The second-year wideout went down with a knee injury in the second quarter, tried to come back and play, but was on the sideline as the Rams finished their two-minute drive.

Left tackle Joe Noteboom — who is playing for the suspended Alaric Jackson — also is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is 7-of-10 passing for 75 yards. Williams has two catches for 37 yards to lead the team. David Montgomery has nine carries for 35 yards — including a 3-yard run on fourth-and-2 — and Gibbs has five carries for 18 yards.

Stafford is 16-of-26 for 119 yards with an interception. Kyren Williams has five carries for 23 yards. Nacua has four catches for 35 yards, Cooper Kupp has six receptions for 30 yards, and newcomer Colby Parkinson has three receptions for 45 yards.

Rookie kicker Joshua Karty got the Rams on the board with a 41-yard field goal while Detroit’s Jake Bates equalized with a 25-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

The Rams are 1-of-4 on third down while the Lions are 2-of-5.

Detroit will receive the second-half kickoff.