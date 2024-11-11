Sunday Night Football: Jared Goff throws five picks, but Lions win 26-23 on last-play FG

The Lions should have lost. Despite five interceptions by Jared Goff, they didn’t.

Detroit got a 52-yard game-winner from Jake Bates on the final play, delivering an improbable 26-23 victory. The Lions moved to 8-1, while the Texans fell to 6-4.

In one of the more entertaining games of the season, the teams combined for seven interceptions. Four came in the third quarter with Goff and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud each throwing two.

Goff threw only four interceptions in the first eight games. Kamari Lassiter had two picks and Jimmie Ward, Henry To’oTo’o and Azeez Al-Shaair one each as Goff set a new career high for interceptions in a game. He completed 15 of 30 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans still lost despite the gifts.

Houston led 23-7 at the half but didn’t score in the second half. Stroud had Tank Dell wide open for a 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter that might have put it away, but he threw it late, allowing Carlton Davis to get back to intercept it. It was Davis’ second interception of the night.

Bates, who is from the Houston area and was in the Texans camp last year, made a 58-yarder with 5:01 left to tie the game at 23-23. Bates is 14-for-14 with two game-winners this season.

The Texans had a chance to take the lead but didn’t. The Lions got away with defensive pass interference on a third-and-4 as Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold played through Xavier Hutchinson’s back before the ball arrived. The non-call left DeMeco Ryans with a decision: Punt, go for it or try a 58-yard field goal.

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, who was 10-of-12 from 50-plus yards this season with a long of 59, was wide left on the attempt to go ahead with 1:51 left.

The Lions went only 18 yards, using up the rest of the time before Bates’ game-winner.

Stroud was 19-of-33 for 232 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. John Metchie caught five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, and Joe Mixon rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

For the Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 71 yards on 19 carries and David Montgomery had 12 carries for 32 yards and a touchdown. Sam LaPorta caught three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown had six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Goff is only the third quarterback since 1991 to throw five interceptions in a game and win. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in 2012 and Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in 2007 also accomplished the feat.