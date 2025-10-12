 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sunday Night Football: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch both active for Lions-Chiefs

  
Published October 12, 2025 07:01 PM

The Lions will have a pair of key defensive backs available for Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are both active for the Week 6 matchup.

Branch was questionable with an ankle injury and Joseph was questionable with a knee injury. While Branch was limited for two days of practice this week, Joseph did not practice at all.

Receiver Kalif Raymond (neck) is also active for the Lions.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold, linebacker Zach Cunningham, offensive tackle Taylor Decker, cornerback Avonte Maddox, safety Loren Strickland, running back Sione Vaki, and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo are all inactive for Detroit.

On the other side, left tackle Josh Simmons is inactive as he’s dealing with a personal matter. Jaylon Moore is expected to start at left tackle in Simmons’ stead.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton, tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell, and defensive end Malik Herring are also inactive for Kansas City.