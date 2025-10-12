Sunday Night Football: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch both active for Lions-Chiefs

The Lions will have a pair of key defensive backs available for Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are both active for the Week 6 matchup.

Branch was questionable with an ankle injury and Joseph was questionable with a knee injury. While Branch was limited for two days of practice this week, Joseph did not practice at all.

Receiver Kalif Raymond (neck) is also active for the Lions.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold, linebacker Zach Cunningham, offensive tackle Taylor Decker, cornerback Avonte Maddox, safety Loren Strickland, running back Sione Vaki, and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo are all inactive for Detroit.

On the other side, left tackle Josh Simmons is inactive as he’s dealing with a personal matter. Jaylon Moore is expected to start at left tackle in Simmons’ stead.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton, tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell, and defensive end Malik Herring are also inactive for Kansas City.