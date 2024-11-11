Sunday Night Football: Nico Collins, Za’Darius Smith inactive for Texans-Lions

As it turns out, Nico Collins will not play in Week 10.

Though Houston activated Collins to its 53-man roster on Saturday, the receiver is inactive for the Sunday night matchup between the Texans and Lions.

Collins has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5. He’s recorded 32 receptions for 567 yards with three touchdowns so far in 2024, averaging a league-leading 113.4 yards per game.

However, the Texans will have Tank Dell. He’s active after entering the weekend questionable with a back injury. He was added to the report on Friday as a limited participant.

Collins, defensive end Will Anderson, Jr., running back Dameon Pierce, linebacker Jamal Hill, cornerback Myles Bryant, and offensive lineman Zach Thomas comprise the full list of Houston’s inactives.

On the other side, newly acquired defensive end Za’Darius Smith will not make his Lions debut against the Texans, as he’s inactive.

Left tackle Taylor Decker, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, safety Loren Strickland, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal, guard Christian Mahogany, and offensive tackle Giovani Manu are also inactive for Detroit.