Sunday Night Football: Ravens dominate first half, lead Bills 21-3 at halftime

It’s been a great first half for the Ravens and a bad one for the Bills, as Baltimore leads 21-3 on Sunday Night Football.

Each of Baltimore’s first three drives resulted in touchdowns. It didn’t take long for them to get in the paint, as running back Derrick Henry took Baltimore’s first play from scrimmage 87 yards for a touchdown.

That was the longest run in franchise history.

After a Tyler Bass 50-yard field goal, Henry caught his first touchdown since 2019 to cap the Ravens second drive and made it 14-3.

Then running back Justice Hill caught a 19-yard touchdown from Lamar Jackson to go up by 18 with 7:34 left in the second quarter.

Even a Jackson fumble did not result in anything too negative for Baltimore. The quarterback lost the ball when running late in the second quarter. Allen had rookie Keon Coleman open down the left sideline and hit him in the hands, but Coleman dropped the ball for an incompletion. On third down, Allen was flushed from the pocket and had to throw the ball away.

Allen ended the first half 9-of-16 passing for 42 yards. He also had 21 yards on five carries.

On the other side, Henry rushed for 109 yards on nine carries. Jackson is 11-of-13 for 135 yards with two TDs, 26 rushing yards, and a lost fumble. Hill leads with four catches for 57 yards with a touchdown. He also has an 11-yard rush.

Buffalo safety Taylor Rapp is being evaluated for a head injury

The Ravens will receive the second-half kickoff.