Sunday Night Football: Rob Havenstein, DeVonta Smith inactive for Rams-Eagles

  
Published November 24, 2024 07:01 PM

There were no surprises on the inactives list for the Eagles or Rams for Sunday Night Football.

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith is inactive with a hamstring injury, having been ruled out for the contest on Friday. He did not practice all week.

Returning from a shoulder injury, Philadelphia receiver Britain Covey is active as expected after he was a full participant in practice all week.

On the other side, Rams starting right tackle Rob Havenstein is inactive due to an ankle injury. He was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday before being listed as doubtful. He’s now sidelined for a third consecutive game.

Smith, quarterback Tanner McKee, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, offensive lineman Nick Gates, and cornerback Eli Ricks are inactive for Philadelphia. McKee is the club’s designated emergency third QB.

For the Rams, quarterback Stetson Bennett, cornerback Charles Woods, running back Cody Schrader, outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, offensive lineman Dylan McMahon, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, and defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson are inactive.