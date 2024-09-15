Sunday Night Football: Rome Odunze active, Keenan Allen inactive for Bears-Texans

Of Chicago’s two key receivers with a questionable status entering Sunday, one is active.

Bears rookie Rome Odunze will play in Sunday night’s matchup against the Texans while veteran Keenan Allen is inactive.

Odunze is dealing with a knee injury. He was a limited participant in Friday’s practice. Allen has a heel injury and did not participate all week.

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker is active after he was listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Receiver Velus Jones Jr., fullback Khari Blasingame, offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie, defensive end Dominique Robinson, and linebacker Noah Sewell are also inactive for Chicago.

On the other side, running back Dameon Pierce is inactive with a hamstring injury. Center Juice Scruggs (groin) is also inactive. Both players were questionable.

The team’s remaining inactives are safety M.J. Stewart (knee), receiver John Metchi, linebacker Rashad Weaver, and linebacker Jamal Hill.